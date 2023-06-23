Secret Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Secret has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $1,651.20 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00099557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013731 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00349073 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,020.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.