Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,988 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

