Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

