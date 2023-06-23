Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.11 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

