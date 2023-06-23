Secure Asset Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.04.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.