Secure Asset Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Repay by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Repay by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,806,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,326 shares of company stock worth $9,361,338. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $738.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

