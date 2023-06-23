Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $463.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.