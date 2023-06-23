Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $793,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45,355 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.21 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,641 shares of company stock worth $1,259,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

