Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

F stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

