SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.06 on Monday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $607.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,713 shares of company stock worth $782,905. Insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.