Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.
Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile
Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Securitas AB (publ) from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Securitas AB (publ)
Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.