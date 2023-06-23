Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.