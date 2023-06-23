Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 33,967 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 506,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $32.31.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,708,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

