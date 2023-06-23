Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 3.8%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.58. 1,172,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 645,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

