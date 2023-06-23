SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,291 shares of company stock worth $7,248,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

