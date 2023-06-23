Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.