Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.02

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.02 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 24,921,267 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Shanta Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

