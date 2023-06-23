ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 185,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.