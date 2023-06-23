ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.61 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,765,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QUAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. 1,003,123 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

