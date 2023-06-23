ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.61 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $176,765,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QUAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. 1,003,123 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.