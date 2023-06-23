ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 463 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.78. 85,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.