ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600,138 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

