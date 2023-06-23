ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,269 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,313,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,735,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.