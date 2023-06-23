Siddharth Thacker Sells 15,011 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $34,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
Read More
