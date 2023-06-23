Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 127,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,256,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

