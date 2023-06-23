Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $55.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

