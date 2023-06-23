Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

