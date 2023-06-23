Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.