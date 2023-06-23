Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

