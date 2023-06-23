Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $12.00. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 918,849 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361,257 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 18.0 %

About Smith & Wesson Brands

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

