Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,383.49 ($17.70) and last traded at GBX 1,384 ($17.71). 415,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 324,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,406 ($17.99).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,421.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,384.60. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -246.50.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.