Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 2.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 11,493,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,636,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,320.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.