Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 2.4%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 11,493,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,636,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,320.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
