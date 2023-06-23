SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.27

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $25.14. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.