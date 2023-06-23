SoFi Technologies (SOFI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI):

6/22/2023 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2023 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

6/16/2023 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.50.

6/15/2023 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/13/2023 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

6/8/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $5.50.

5/17/2023 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50.

5/15/2023 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

5/12/2023 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2023 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 29,115,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,582,586. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Get SoFi Technologies Inc alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.