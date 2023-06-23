Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) vs. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Head to Head Review

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $144.63 million 14.59 -$12.85 million ($0.11) -154.55 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 25.17

Sonic Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -10.12% -3.45% -3.01% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.14%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. Its products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, the company provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, perform data analysis including visualizations, and statistical modelling; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for Olink community to accelerate proteomics. It sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

