Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SON traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 34,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

