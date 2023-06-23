Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $21.00. Sosei Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Sosei Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

Featured Articles

