Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,313.92

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $618.48 million and $1,313.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.42 or 0.99944051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02945776 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,535.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

