Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DALXF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 65.3 %

DALXF opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

