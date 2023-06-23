SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,643,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,520. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.