SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,322 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.2% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

