SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 586,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 216,610 shares.The stock last traded at $33.28 and had previously closed at $33.14.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 901.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 192,202 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

