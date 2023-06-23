SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,305,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 2,952,966 shares.The stock last traded at $25.42 and had previously closed at $25.36.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

