SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

