SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPHY stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

