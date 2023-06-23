SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,388,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,734 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.