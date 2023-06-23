SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,992 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $42,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 350,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,665. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.