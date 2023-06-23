SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.