SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,340. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

