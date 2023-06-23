SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 8.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

