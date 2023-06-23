SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

