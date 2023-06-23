SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 179,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 94,707 shares.The stock last traded at $30.21 and had previously closed at $30.57.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.